Gas Prices Tip Up 2 Cents This Week Statewide

April 24, 2017 6:19 AM

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 2 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.53 per gallon. That’s about 35 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.41 per gallon in the Marquette area. The highest average was about $2.58 per gallon in the Jackson area.

The Detroit-area’s average is relatively unchanged from last week’s average at about $2.51 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

 

