Jim And Jack Harbaugh Having Way Too Much Fun With Selfie Sticks In Rome [VIDEOS]

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Jim Harbaugh is apparently a big fan of selfies. In that regard, it’s a bit surprising he didn’t embark on Michigan’s trip to Italy armed with a selfie stick.

It’d be like loving ice cream but not owning a spoon.

Jack and Jim try to get a reluctant Addie Harbaugh to take a selfie pic.twitter.com/fcxZopZMNm — angelique (@chengelis) April 24, 2017

Selfie at the Spanish Steps pic.twitter.com/NDTdz2w0Dh — angelique (@chengelis) April 24, 2017

Fear not. Harbaugh quickly realized his mistake and negotiated with a street vendor for an authentic Italian selfie stick.

His father Jack Harbaugh got involved, too, for the scant price of $11.

Watching Jack Harbaugh negotiate for a selfie stick was comedy. @CoachJim4UM documents the investment. pic.twitter.com/eJu3xo4pTy — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) April 24, 2017

Both father and son were clearly satisfied with their purchases.

“Who wouldn’t want one of these things? This is awesome,” declared Jim.

Jim Harbaugh just bought a selfie stick. "Who wouldn't want one of these things. This is awesome." pic.twitter.com/DJMSzuaktR — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) April 24, 2017

Jack Harbaugh buys his first selfie stick pic.twitter.com/ctay5Hn5wO — angelique (@chengelis) April 24, 2017

There some initial complications, of course, with Jim drawing the ire of one of the team’s tour guides for not keeping up the pace.

Tour guide getting frustrated after Harbaugh falls behind to do surgery on selfie stick. "Why are you so slow?" She asked. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) April 24, 2017

Technical difficulties, too.

Jack and Jackie Harbaugh buying a selfie stick. Jack: "I don't even know how to use it!" pic.twitter.com/l5Y25Pfpvi — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) April 24, 2017

But all in all, the investment seems to be paying off.

Never been prouder to be 1/4 Italian! pic.twitter.com/kAhxbDIB8J — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) April 24, 2017

A few early pictures from our morning tour. What an experience! #HAILROMA #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VnmSgG4dYq — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 24, 2017

For all of Jim Harbaugh’s supporters, there seems to be a growing number of fans who are over his antics. Ultimately, this faction feels, it’s about winning games — not making headlines.

I'm in the vast minority of Michigan fans that doesn't care about Harbaugh having a selfie stick just win football games pls. — ZeroDarkThirtyMike (@BlueMike5577) April 24, 2017

The Michigan football team will be in Italy for the next week.