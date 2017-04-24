Jim And Jack Harbaugh Having Way Too Much Fun With Selfie Sticks In Rome [VIDEOS]

By: Will Burchfield
Jim Harbaugh is apparently a big fan of selfies. In that regard, it’s a bit surprising he didn’t embark on Michigan’s trip to Italy armed with a selfie stick.
It’d be like loving ice cream but not owning a spoon.
Fear not. Harbaugh quickly realized his mistake and negotiated with a street vendor for an authentic Italian selfie stick.
His father Jack Harbaugh got involved, too, for the scant price of $11.
Both father and son were clearly satisfied with their purchases.
“Who wouldn’t want one of these things? This is awesome,” declared Jim.
There some initial complications, of course, with Jim drawing the ire of one of the team’s tour guides for not keeping up the pace.
Technical difficulties, too.
But all in all, the investment seems to be paying off.
For all of Jim Harbaugh’s supporters, there seems to be a growing number of fans who are over his antics. Ultimately, this faction feels, it’s about winning games — not making headlines.
The Michigan football team will be in Italy for the next week.