Local College Basketball Teams To Make ‘Major’ Announcement At Little Caesars Arena Tuesday

DETROIT (WWJ) — Men’s basketball coaches from the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Oakland University and the University of Detroit Mercy will hold a joint press conference on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena.
Michigan head coach John Beilein, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, Oakland head coach Greg Kampe and Detroit Mercy head coach Bacari Alexander will be in attendance to make a what is only being described as a “major college basketball announcement.”
It was announced last week that the new arena would host multiple future NCAA Championship events, including the 2020 Frozen Four and First and Second Round NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games in 2021.
The arena is expected to hold about 20,000 fans on game day.
The Detroit Pistons announced in October that they would be leaving their Oakland County home at the Palace of Auburn Hills to join the Detroit Red Wings in the new arena starting this Fall.