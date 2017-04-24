Man Caught Breaking Into Detroit Water Service Station Faces Multiple Charges

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man who allegedly used a crowbar and sledge hammers to break into a Detroit Department of Water and Sewerage service station is jailed on multiple charges.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says 25-year-old Ernest Lee Jones, Jr., of Detroit broke into the station in 13300 block of East McNichols twice — once early in the morning of April 15, and again on April 19.
The first time, police said, Jones broke into the cash registers and got away with cash, coins and checks. The second time police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress and Jones was arrested at the scene.
Jones was arraigned in 36th District Court Monday on charges of safe breaking, breaking and entering a building, possession of burglar’s tools and receiving and concealing stolen property.
Bond was set at $15,000, 10 percent, and two future court dates were scheduled: a probable cause conference for April 28 and a preliminary exam for May 4, both before Judge Lydia Nance Adams.