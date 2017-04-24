Police Release Names Of 2 Killed In US-23 Crash

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police have released the names of the two men who were killed and the woman who was critically injured in a crash involving several vehicles on U.S. 23 in southeastern Michigan.
Green Oak Township Police say the crash Sunday killed 51-year-old Robin David Brown of Milford and 52-year-old Roby James Steele of Davison.
Twenty-five-year-old Sara Miller of Milford was in critical condition Monday at University of Michigan Hospital.
Authorities say a 62-year-old man driving a semitrailer failed to stop as he approached traffic that was stopped in a construction area in Livingston County. His name hasn’t been released. He’s being held at the Livingston County Jail pending possible charges.
The highway was closed for about seven hours following the crash. The crash is under investigation by police and sheriff’s officials.
