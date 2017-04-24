Program Offers Grants To Help Small Businesses Grow

April 24, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: Business Grants, NEIdeas

DETROIT (AP) – Small businesses in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park can apply for $400,000 in grants to help them grow.

The New Economy Initiative program targets companies that are at least three years old.

Applications for the NEIdeas: Rewarding Ideas for Business Growth challenge will be accepted from May 1 through June 1. Information sessions begin Tuesday.

The applications will be reviewed by a jury of local small business owners and past NEIdeas winners.

Twenty businesses that gross less than $750,000 annually will be selected for $10,000 awards. Two business that gross more than $750,000 and less than $5 million annually will be selected for $100,000 awards.

NEIdeas has awarded $1.5 million to 96 local businesses since 2014 and connected others to technical assistance opportunities.

 
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

