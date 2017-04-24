Report: Jabrill Peppers Tests Positive For Dilute Sample At Scouting Combine

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Jabrill Peppers, his draft stock already in question, may have further clouded his NFL future.

The former Michigan linebacker/safety tested positive for a dilute sample at last month’s scouting combine, according to Adam Schefter.

NFL notified teams that Michigan’s Jabril Peppers tested positive for a dilute sample at the combine, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2017

Text from front office executive on Jabrill Peppers and diluted sample: "Does he think we're stupid?" — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) April 24, 2017

A spokesman who works for the agency that represents Peppers responded to the report with the following statement, via Schefter:

“Peppers went to the combine. He was sick after flying there from San Diego. He has a history of cramping. Peppers was being pumped with fluids, drinking 8-10 bottles of water before he went to bed, because he was the first guy to work out two days for the LBs and DBs. He had to go through that first day, come back on second day, and that was the fear. So Peppers was pounding water and under the weather. He never failed a drug test in his life, nor tested positive before for any substance.”

Most experts believe Peppers will be a mid-to-late first round pick in the draft, which kicks off on Thursday night. But the positive drug test, if true, threatens to diminish his value.

Former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster also returned a diluted sample at the scouting combine and stands to “slide down (draft) boards” as a result.