Restaurant Week Along The Nautical Mile Begins Monday

ST. CLAIR SHORES – The Nautical Mile in St. Clair Shores is hosting a Restaurant Week April 24 – 30 — eight participating restaurants will be offering daily food and drink values, special menus and other features that were created to appeal to family and friends.
The Nautical Mile in St. Clair Shores is a mile-long stretch of coastal businesses, restaurants, marinas, outfitters and shops. Since “The Mile” is home to a sizeable boating community–the Restaurant Week runs during the time boaters are launching their vessels.
“We are thrilled that our top restaurants have joined together to put on the biggest and best Restaurant Week we’ve ever had,” explains Donna Flaherty, president of the Nautical Mile Merchants Association and event organizer. “We are working hard to attract a multitude of new diners to the Nautical Mile to experience everything we have to offer–and we’re sure they won’t leave disappointed.”
Restaurants participating in the April 24-30 Nautical Mile Restaurant Week offer diners a wide variety of menu choices and cuisine styles. This spring’s Restaurant Week participants include:
· Pat O’Brien’s Tavern – 22385 East Ten Mile Road, St. Clair Shores. (586)771-5715
· Mike’s on the Water – 24600 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores. (586) 872-2630
· Fishbone’s Rhythm Kitchen – 23722 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores. (586) 498-3000
· Brownie’s on the Lake – 24214 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores. (586) 445-8080
· Steve’s Back Room – 24317 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores. (586) 774-9337
· Pegasus Tavernas – 24935 Jefferson Avenue, St Clair Shores. (586) 772-3200
· Watermark Bar and Grille – 24420 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores. (586) 777-3677
· Jefferson Yacht Club – 24505 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores. (586) 773-0404
For more information on Nautical Mile Restaurant Week, along with details of specials being offered by each restaurant, visit the Nautical Mile Merchants Association website at www.nauticalmile.org or visit the Nautical Mile Restaurant Week Facebook .