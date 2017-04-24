Rod Allen Had Another “Second Deck” Moment [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Last year Rod Allen took Detroit by storm when he uttered two simple words, “second deck.”
Tigers play-by-play man Mario Impemba said, “that went a long way, a three-run shot for the Tigers.” Then it happened. The color analyst for Fox Sports Detroit, Rod Allen shouted “second deck!”
Friday night, Allen decided to double down after James McCann hit a monster home run against Minnesota.
“You know where he hit that one don’t ya?” Allen said to play-by-play man Mario Impemba.
“Well I believe it went to the second deck,” Impemba said which was followed by laughter. “I don’t know for sure, but I believe it did,” Impemba said laughing.
Allen and Impemba were having plenty of fun with the call. Which call did you like more, the original “second deck” call or the newest version?