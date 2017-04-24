CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Suspects Sought In Vandalism At Field For Special Needs Kids [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

April 24, 2017 11:33 AM

PLYMOUTH (WWJ) – Plymouth police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects wanted for malicious destruction of property at a baseball field for special needs kids.

Police say the alleged crime took place on Thursday, April 13 at around 7:40 p.m. at the Miracle League Field on Theodore St. in Plymouth.

The suspects — who appear to be three teenage boys with dark hair, all wearing black jackets — were caught on security photos and video shared by police on Monday.

Police did not immediately release details about the damage.

The baseball diamond is used by children with disabilities, including Down Syndrome and cerebral palsy.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Plymouth Police Department detectives at 734-453-1234 and reference case ID #17-1834.

  1. Vic Doucette says:
    April 24, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    This vandalism was done at the Miracle League of Plymouth, a group much like the one I volunteer for in Southfield. I have seen games at this facility — it’s a wonderful place, but it has been vandalized before this. I hope the little maggots who desecrated this sacred place (that’s exactly how Miracle League people feel about their fields) are caught, and soon. Further, I hope that The Miracle League of Plymouth is allowed to influence their punishment.

