Tim Tebow Has His Best Week In Minors With 6 Hits

April 24, 2017 10:11 AM
Filed Under: Tim Tebow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An update on Tim Tebow’s first season with the Columbia Fireflies, the New York Mets’ Class A affiliate. This week, Tebow and the Fireflies completed two series, the first a three-game set in Rome (Georgia) before returning home for four games with Lexington (Kentucky).

Tebow played in six of the Fireflies’ seven games this week, all three at Rome and three of four with Lexington. Columbia went 2-1 against Rome and 1-3 against Lexington.

A look how Tebow has fared:
___
HIGHLIGHTS: Tebow had his best game as a pro baseball player Friday night, going 3 for 3 for his first multihit game in a 5-0 win over Lexington. Tebow had a double, two singles and a walk in the victory. Tebow added another multihit game on Sunday in a 4-2 loss to Lexington.

AT THE PLATE: Tebow was 6 of 21 for the week. He had no RBIs and five strikeouts in six games.

ON THE SEASON: Tebow is hitting .218 (12 of 55) with nine RBIs and 14 strikeouts.

IN THE FIELD: Tebow played four games in left field (he was designated hitter in the other two) and made his first error of the season last Monday in a 3-2 loss at Rome.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Fireflies will play three games against the Asheville (North Carolina) Tourists before hitting the road for a four-game series with the Hickory (North Carolina) Crawdads.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

