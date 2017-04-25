18-Year-Old Livonia Woman Found Not Guilty In Shooting Of Her Boyfriend

April 25, 2017 3:48 PM
ann zarras booking photo 18 Year Old Livonia Woman Found Not Guilty In Shooting Of Her Boyfriend

Ann Zarras (photo: Livonia Police Department)

LIVONIA (WWJ) – A Wayne County jury has found a Livonia teen not guilty in the nonfatal shooting of her boyfriend during an argument last summer.

Anna Zarras, 18, was acquitted of felony assault and firearm charges following a six-day trial before Judge Wanda Evans, Wayne County Prosecutors said Tuesday.

Zarras was arrested in June, 2016, after Nathan Robertson was shot inside a home in the 15000 block of Richfield St. near Newburgh and 5 Mile Rd.

Zarras told police investigators the gun went off accidentally during a struggle with Robertson.

“I do not believe I intentionally pulled the trigger,” she said in the a video of an interview that was played during the trial.

Robertson was wounded but survived.

