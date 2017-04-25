97.1 The Ticket Lineup

» Get the CBS Sports Radio 1270 schedule here.
Monday 4-24-17
12am- Bogie
2am- Brian Chapman
6am- Jamie and Stoney
10am- Karsch and Anderson
2pm- Valenti
6pm- Wojo
8pm- Caputo and Fithian
Tuesday 4-25-17
12am- Bogie
3am- Brian Chapman
6am- Jamie and Stoney
10am- Karsch and Anderson
2pm- Valenti
6pm- Wojo
645pm- Tigers vs. Mariners
1030pm- Caputo and Leach
Wednesday 4-26-17
12am- Caputo and Leach
2am- Brian Chapman
6am- Jamie and Stoney
10am- Karsch and Anderson
2pm- Valenti
6pm- Wojo
645pm- Tigers vs. Mariners
1030pm- Dennis Fithian
Thursday 4-27-17
12am- Dennis Fithian
2am- Dan Leach
6am- Jamie and Stoney
10am- Karsch and Anderson
1245pm- Tigers vs. Mariners
430pm- Valenti
6pm- Riger and Bogey
9pm- Caputo and Fithian
Friday 4-28-17
12am- Dan Leach
3am- Brian Chapman
6am- Jamie and Stoney
10am- Karsch and Anderson
2pm- Valenti
6pm- Riger and Bogie
645pm- Tigers vs. White Sox
1030pm- Fithian and Leach
Saturday 4-29-17
12am- Fithian and Leach
1am- CBS Sports Radio
6am- Best of Jamie and Stoney
7am- Lesson on Golf
8am- Hire it Done
9am- Capital Mortgage
10am- Caputo and Bogie
1245pm- Tigers vs. White Sox
430pm- Dennis Fithian
8pm- Dan Leahc
11pm- Producer’s Show
Sunday 4-30-17
12am- Producer’s Show
1am- CBS SPorts Radio
5am- Public Service Show
6am- Jeff Lesson
7am- Safe Future Financial
8am- Sports Medicine
9am- Jeff Lesson
10am- Caputo and Bogie
1245pm- Tigers vs. White Sox
430pm- Dennis Fithian
8pm- Jeff Riger
11pm- Dan Leach