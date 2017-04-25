Berkley High School Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat

BERKLEY (WWJ) – Oakland County’s Berkley High School was evacuated, Tuesday morning, after police say someone called in a bomb threat.
There was a heavy police presence in the area as Michigan State Police, local police and the FBI swept the building for explosives.
Classes were canceled, and all students were sent home for the day.
Reporting from the scene at 10:30 a.m., WWJ’s Charlie Langton said multiple K9 units were assisting in the investigation, including Wayne State University, the Oakland and Macomb County Sheriff’s offices and Detroit police.
Ninth grader Adam Rahim was in class when the threat came in.
“They made announcement during second hour and they said there’s a threat against the school someone called in, and…I thought that we were going to go into a lockdown, so I started going toward the teachers’ room — but instead they released school,” he said.
“It kind of surprised me,” Rahim added. “I was excited, but, like…I was also kind of nervous because I didn’t know what was going on.”
Police say the credibility of the threat is in question, with the initial call coming from New York state.
Further details about the threat were not immediately released. No injuries have been reported.