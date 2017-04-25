Boxer Says Kim Kardashian’s Butt Is Ruining Our Kids [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney are currently in Mexico enjoying a nice vacation — and they have been photographed doing so.

A few revealing photos of Kim’s behind got boxer Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin all types of worked up. He took to his Instagram account to call out Mrs. Kardashian West, explaining why he has a “hard time understanding the reason for modifying your body to look like this.”

I know some people have a hard time being happy with what they’re born with, or maybe I shouldn’t even bring up what I think about this pic. I just have a hard time understanding the reason for modifying your body to look like this? And the impact it has on our culture, because the majority of the women wanna be followers and have a behind just like this! I just posted this picture because no matter what- you going to have to learn to live, with or without work to your body. Word, I think we should worry about the genetically modified foods we’re eating instead of modifying our bodies. #justmyopinion and it really #dontcount if it brings you peace #nevermindme #imnotajudge