ECHL Playoff Game Devolves Into Epic Line Brawl [VIDEO]

April 25, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: ECHL, Florida Everglades, Orlando Solar Bears, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Heading into Game 4 of the ECHL first-round playoff series between the Orlando Solar Bears and the Florida Everglades on Saturday, the in-state rivals had played each other six straight times dating back to the regular season.

So it was no surprise that tempers boiled over in the final minute of the third period.

With the Solar Bears ahead 3-0 and on the verge of taking a 3-1 series lead, a fight broke out at center ice — a fight that quickly degenerated into a full-on line brawl in Orlando’s zone. If the fans came for blood, they certainly got their money’s worth: all ten skaters plus the goalies exchanging haymakers and piling on top of each other.

As one commentator cried, “It’s a yard sale here at the Amway Center!”

The Everglades responded with a 5-1 win in Game 5, staving off elimination. Game 6 is Tuesday night.

