Manhunt Underway For Bank Robber In Warren

WARREN (WWJ) – A manhunt is underway for a possibly armed bank robber in Warren.
Warren Police Commissioner Jere Green says a Chemical Bank branch was robbed early Tuesday afternoon, in the area of 12 Mile Rd. and Glode near Hayes Rd., right across the street from Macomb Community College
The suspect handed a bank teller a note demanding money and implied he had a gun.
“The teller turned over a good amount of cash, maybe up to $2,000,” Green said, “and the person fled on foot eastbound towards an apartment complex. We set up a perimeter, we called for a dog from St. Clair Shores and the dog tracked the suspect to an empty parking spot.”
The leads investigators to believe the suspect got into a car, Green said.
Investigators with an FBI Violent Crimes task force believe the suspect may be the same man responsible for a similar robbery at a Citizens Bank on Big Beaver Rd. in Troy on Monday.
He is described as a black male with a light complexion, 30 to 40 years old, 5’9” tall and around 180 lbs., wearing a white hoodie with a dark jacket over it and blue jeans.
Officials said nearby all boys Catholic school De La Salle Collegiate High was briefly on lockdown following the robbery, but the lockdown has since been lifted.
No one was injured.