June Parole Board Hearing Set For ‘White Boy Rick’

DETROIT (WWJ) – The fate of White Boy Rick could be determined later this spring.
The state parole board hearing on Richard Wershe’s potential release has been scheduled for the morning of June 8 in Jackson, Michigan. Depending on the hearing’s outcome, Wershe could be released after spending 29 years in prison — sentenced as a juvenile to life on cocaine charges.
Wershe has been denied parole as the longest-serving non-violent juvenile in Michigan’s history.
Wershe’s story made headlines around the world when he infiltrated local drug gangs as a baby-faced 13-year-old — at the request of Detroit police and FBI agents — and turned in evidence that convicted 14 dealers and gangsters, including some of the biggest drug dealers in Detroit history.
His longtime attorney claims that, as a direct result of Wershe’s help, the FBI was able to infiltrate a gang of Detroit cops that was transporting drugs from the Wayne County Airport to the streets of the city’s east side.
A public hearing was granted to Wershe by the parole board earlier this month. His last parole hearing was in 2004.
Wershe paid the price for working with the FBI. He was forced to cooperate and then was left to be destroyed by the minions of Coleman A. Young who were making millions in the drug trade for the democrats, Young, Chief Hart, Weiner, and of course, themselves. When you are selling coke at the direction of a corrupt police dept. you cannot lose…..except if the FBI tricks a naive 17 year old to turn informant. When he blows the whistle to the feds Coleman had to begin shooting half of his inner circle marking the beginning of the end of the Young administration but not Detroit democrat corruption. The FBI should be ashamed of what they did to Wershe.