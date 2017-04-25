Kentucky’s Adebayo Will Hire Agent, Stay In NBA Draft

April 25, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: Bam Adebayo, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky freshman Bam Adebayo will hire an agent and stay in the NBA draft. He is the fifth Wildcat to leave school for the June draft.

The 6-foot-10 forward had left open the possibility of returning for his sophomore season. He had announced on April 5 he would not hire an agent, but on Tuesday said in a statement it’s in his “best interest to remain in the draft.”

In heading to the draft he joins four teammates: freshman guards Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox and sophomores Isaiah Briscoe and Isaac Humphries.

Freshman guard Hamidou Diallo said Sunday night he will go through the draft process despite not playing last season but won’t hire an agent.
___
More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia