Lions Sign Free Agent P Kasey Redfern

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent P Kasey Redfern. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Redfern (6-1, 204) entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 following a four-year career at Wofford College (2010-13). He joins the Lions following recent stints with the San Diego Chargers (2015), Carolina Panthers (2016) and Cleveland Browns (2016).
While at Wofford, the Jamestown, N.C. native appeared in 49 games during his career where he handled all aspects of the kicking game, including punts, field goals and kickoffs.