Man Charged In Daylight Farmington Hills Home Invasion, Assault

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A Redford Township man who police say attacked, tied up and robbed an elderly woman in Farmington Hills faces up to life in prison.
Police say 46-year-old Roger Chaston is believed to have been involved in several home invasions in Farmington Hills and surrounding communities.
Investigators say he typically knocks on a door and ask the people inside if they’d seen his lost chocolate Lab. If no one answers, he forces entry into the house and steals cash, credit cards and jewelry.
In this case — at around 2 p.m. on April 6 on Danvers Court near 12 Mile Rd. — investigators say he strayed from his usually plan and, after asking about the phony dog, he attacked — striking the 79-year-old resident in the head.
The woman was hospitalized, but survived the assault, according to police.
Following a multi-agency investigation, Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office charged Chaston with first degree home invasion, a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 20 years in prison; armed robbery, a life felony; and assault with intent to rob while unarmed, a 15-year felony.
Bond was denied at an arraignment Tuesday in 47th District Court, police said. Chaston remains behind bars awaiting a pre-exam conference scheduled for Wednesday, May 3.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident or any other incidents involving this subject is asked to call the FHPD Command Desk at 248-871-2610.