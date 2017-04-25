CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Man Wanted In iPhone Thefts At Westland Best Buy [PHOTO/VIDEO]

April 25, 2017 5:36 PM
best buy rob e1493155828167 Man Wanted In iPhone Thefts At Westland Best Buy [PHOTO/VIDEO]

(credit: Westland police)

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips from the public to identify a man wanted for stealing iPhones from Best Buy at Westland Mall.

According to investigators, the suspect walked out with two phones from a display at the store on Tuesday, March 7, at around 11:30 a.m.

The crime was not immediately discovered and the man left in a white vehicle, possibly a Dodge Magnum.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, around 20 years old, with a medium build and short black hair.  He was wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, gray “breakaway” pants, a light-colored cap and black tennis shoes.

Security images of the suspect were released to the media on Tuesday.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600, or Det. Bobby directly at 734-467-3159.

