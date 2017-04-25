Man Wanted In iPhone Thefts At Westland Best Buy [PHOTO/VIDEO]

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips from the public to identify a man wanted for stealing iPhones from Best Buy at Westland Mall.
According to investigators, the suspect walked out with two phones from a display at the store on Tuesday, March 7, at around 11:30 a.m.
The crime was not immediately discovered and the man left in a white vehicle, possibly a Dodge Magnum.
Police describe the suspect as a black male, around 20 years old, with a medium build and short black hair. He was wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, gray “breakaway” pants, a light-colored cap and black tennis shoes.
Security images of the suspect were released to the media on Tuesday.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600, or Det. Bobby directly at 734-467-3159.