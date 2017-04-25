Mega Millions’ Starting Jackpots Will Jump To $40 Million, Bumping Ticket Prices Up

LANSING (WWJ) – You gotta play to win, and you’ll have to pay a little more for a chance to win in one Michigan Lotto game.
The Mega Millions game will cost players $2 — up a buck — beginning October 28.
Michigan Lottery Commissioner Eric Nesbitt says the increase will help support bigger jackpots.
“So instead of starting at $15 million for the jackpots — we’ll start at $40 million for the jackpot and the odds will be better for the second tier prize of a million dollars — so there should be more millionaires,” said Nesbitt.
Nesbitt says the odds for the million dollar jackpot — the second tier prize — is going from 1 in 18 million to 1 in 12 million.
He’s says there haven’t been significant changes to Mega Millions since it came out in 2002.
Sixteen people have held jackpot winners purchased in Michigan since this game began and 26 have won the game’s million dollar second prize.