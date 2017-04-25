CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Melee At Southland Mall Carnival Injures Five Officers

April 25, 2017 8:57 AM

(WWJ) What was supposed to be a day of fun and games turned violent when a huge brawl broke out at a carnival this past weekend in Taylor. The fights broke out Saturday night at the carnival set up in the Southland Mall parking lot.

Five police officers were hurt in the melee, and a number of teenagers were arrested.

It began when police were called about rowdiness at the event, and attempted to force a group of teens to leave. They refused.

Officers were attacked by members of the group, they said. The teens — from Taylor as well as Inkster and Romulus — were taken to a juvenile detention center. Witnesses told WDIV that someone flashed a gun during the disturbance.

No one was seriously injured, but one of the officers suffered an extensive enough injury that he’ll reportedly be off the job for a couple of weeks.

