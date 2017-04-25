Metro Airport Blue Deck Reopens After Police Investigation

April 25, 2017 4:55 PM

ROMULUS (WWJ) – The Blue Deck parking structure at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus has reopened following a police investigation.

Metro Airport spokeswoman Erica Donerson said Airport Authority Police were checking out a “suspicious vehicle” in the Blue Deck, so that parking area — as well as the Ground Transportation Center (GTC) at the North Terminal — were temporarily closed, late Tuesday afternoon. Travelers were directed to use Green Lot Two in the meantime.

Shortly before 5 p.m., however, Donerson said the deck had reopened and all parking and transportation operations were back to normal.

Donerson did not specify what was suspicious about the vehicle being investigated.

Flights to and from the airport were not affected and no injuries were reported.

