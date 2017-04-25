CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Paul McCartney To Play Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena

April 25, 2017 7:32 AM
Filed Under: Paul McCartney

(WWJ) Paul McCartney is coming back to Detroit, playing Sunday, Oct. 1 at Little Caesars Arena. And you heard it for the first time officially on WWJ Newsradio.

Tom Wilson, president of Olympia Entertainment, made it official Tuesday morning live on WWJ, saying this will be a rare sighting of the former Beatle.

“The days of him, and many artists, doing 30, 40 city tours are over,” Wilson said. “So Paul will play six or eight or 10 cities around on the country on this latest go-round. And we’re honored to be one of them.”

Little Caesar’s had been teasing a major concert announcement for days. They said on social media that metro Detroit would be “amazed.”

And then the arena pushed out billboards overnight with announcements of the concert, apparently letting the cat out of the bag accidentally.

Tickets go on sale next Monday, May 1st. Prices start at $59.50. Buy them at OlympiaEntertainment.com, The Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices and at Ticketmaster.com.

