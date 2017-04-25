CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Titans Pick Up 5th-Year Option On Left Tackle Taylor Lewan

April 25, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have picked up the fifth-year option on Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan.

General manager Jon Robinson announced the move Tuesday.

The 11th pick overall in 2014, the 6-foot-7 Lewan helped anchor a much-improved offensive line last season. The Titans ranked third in the NFL in rushing offense and also tied for seventh-fewest sacks allowed with 28 a year after giving up a league-worst 54 sacks in 2015.

Robinson says he talked with Lewan on Tuesday morning and picking up the option was an easy decision. The general manager says they’ll likely have discussions about a contract extension with someone who did a really nice job for them last season.

The Titans also announced cornerback Bennett Okotcha, who did not report for the offseason program, is retiring.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

