UAW Ford -Stick It to Children’s Cancer Event

April 25, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: 97.1 The Ticket, Street Team, Ticket Chicks, UAW Ford

RedWings42917 UAW Ford Stick It to Childrens Cancer Event

Come watch UAW-Ford take on the Detroit Red Wings Alumni as they duke it out on April 29 for the upcoming charity event for local kids: Stick It to Children’s Cancer 2017! Head to the Dearborn Ice Skating Center on 14900 Ford Road, Dearborn MI to see who will win the bragging rights!

Stop by  starting at 4:30 for some pre-game action with the 97.1 The Ticket Street Team and Ticket Chicks, plus you could win great prizes! Also this family friendly event will have the Monster Truck Brutus onsite.

Admission is a $10 donation, doors open at 6 PM and the puck drops at 6:30 PM. Plus there will be a live art auction and concession stands, with all proceeds benefiting kids kicking cancer and kids without cancer.

Click here for more info.
Click here for directions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia