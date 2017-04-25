UAW Ford -Stick It to Children’s Cancer Event

Come watch UAW-Ford take on the Detroit Red Wings Alumni as they duke it out on April 29 for the upcoming charity event for local kids: Stick It to Children’s Cancer 2017! Head to the Dearborn Ice Skating Center on 14900 Ford Road, Dearborn MI to see who will win the bragging rights!
Stop by starting at 4:30 for some pre-game action with the 97.1 The Ticket Street Team and Ticket Chicks, plus you could win great prizes! Also this family friendly event will have the Monster Truck Brutus onsite.
Admission is a $10 donation, doors open at 6 PM and the puck drops at 6:30 PM. Plus there will be a live art auction and concession stands, with all proceeds benefiting kids kicking cancer and kids without cancer.