Update: Warren Teen Dies After Being Shot In Neck Following Basketball Dispute

(WWJ) Police say a 17-year old who was shot in the neck in Warren died early Tuesday morning. And the suspect, Larry Walker, 26, is in custody.
The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday along Paige Street near McArthur. It was sparked when detectives said two groups got into an altercation after a basketball game this weekend.
There were more words about the game Monday night and that’s when the shooting happened, police said.
The case is expected to go to the prosecutors later today or tomorrow.
Police had just been in that area for another shooting over the weekend. It’s not clear if the two incidents are related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.