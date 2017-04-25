WWJ Weekend Box Office 4/27/17 – Paul McCartney

Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on April 27th for your chance to win tickets to see Paul McCartney at the Little Caesars Arena on October 1st!
Paul McCartney has added a massive new run of U.S. dates to his One On One tour. McCartney returns to the Motor City following a sold-out Joe Louis Arena performance in 2015 with a concert at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, October 1 at 8 p.m.
Contest date: April 27, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Paul McCartney at the Little Caesars Arena on October 1, 2017
Winner must be at least 18 years old
