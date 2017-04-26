CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
2 Teens Held In Connection With Robberies In Harper Woods

April 26, 2017 10:13 PM

HARPER WOODS (WWJ) – Two teens are in custody in connection with a series of home robberies and attempted robberies in Harper Woods.

A total of four incidents took place on Fleetwood and Lochmoor streets during the day, while homeowners were away. Two were successful attempts — another two attempts were thwarted.

Investigators say the suspects; a 16-year-old Harper Woods boy and a 15-year-old Detroit boy robbed two homes by entering through a rear bedroom window.

The teens were arrested while trying to break in to a home Wednesday, and authorities were able to locate all the stolen property from the previous robberies.

The teens are being held in the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 313-343-2530.

