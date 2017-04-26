All In: Dozens File For Office In Detroit, Including Duggan, Coleman Young II

(WWJ) There’s a crowded field for the upcoming Detroit city elections, with 16 candidates officially filing for mayor another 42 for city council before Tuesday’s deadline.
Among the more notable candidates are: Former State Senator Virgil Smith, who will run in District 2 against incumbent George Cushingberry. Smith resigned from office after being sentenced 10 months in jail for shooting up his ex-wife’s car.
Incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan and challenger state senator Coleman Young II have the needed petition signatures and are on the ballot. Six incumbents among 14 city council candidates are also certified.
On the mayoral side, Duggan and Young have already been slugging it out in the mud for weeks. Young recently likened Duggan to disgraced former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and accused him of bid rigging, among other crimes.
“Every time that my opponent Mike Duggan handles money there’s been a federal investigation,” Young told WWJ’s Tim Skubick. “That’s really what I believe. Not only is this about the issues, about the neighborhoods, about putting back to work. This is about righteous vs. corrupt, that’s really what this is.”
Crime, neighborhood development and Detroit schools expected to be among the election’s top issues.