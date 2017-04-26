AP Source: Raiders Agree To Deal With Marshawn Lynch

April 26, 2017 11:59 AM
By JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Oakland Raiders have agreed to a two-year contract to bring running back Marshawn Lynch out of retirement.

The person says the sides have agreed on the terms pending a physical for Lynch on Wednesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been finalized. The NFL Network first reported the deal.

Once Lynch passes the physical, the Raiders will need to acquire his rights in a trade with Seattle. That’s expected to be mostly a formality because the Seahawks don’t want to pay Lynch the $9 million he would be owed when he comes out of retirement. The teams are expected to swap draft picks.
