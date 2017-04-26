CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Brad Ausmus: ‘You Can Paralyze Yourself With Stats’

April 26, 2017 11:33 PM By Greg Bowman

DETROIT (WWJ) – There are numbers, statistics, and what baseball experts call “SaberMetrics” to analyze almost every aspect of the game.

But Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus says sometimes it’s best to just go back to the basics to try to win the game:

“Players don’t really want numbers, they want simple bits of information that can help them succeed,” says Ausmus. “So for a pitcher and catcher going through a lineup they want simple bits of information that can help them get that hitter out – or that can help them get through that lineup — they don’t want to know what a guy hits in a 1-2 count — or what a guy hits in a 2-1 count. You’d be paralyzed with all that information.”

Ausmus appeared along with Tigers players at the team’s annual appearance before the Detroit Economic Club.

