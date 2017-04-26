Brad Ausmus: ‘You Can Paralyze Yourself With Stats’

DETROIT (WWJ) – There are numbers, statistics, and what baseball experts call “SaberMetrics” to analyze almost every aspect of the game.
But Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus says sometimes it’s best to just go back to the basics to try to win the game:
“Players don’t really want numbers, they want simple bits of information that can help them succeed,” says Ausmus. “So for a pitcher and catcher going through a lineup they want simple bits of information that can help them get that hitter out – or that can help them get through that lineup — they don’t want to know what a guy hits in a 1-2 count — or what a guy hits in a 2-1 count. You’d be paralyzed with all that information.”
Ausmus appeared along with Tigers players at the team’s annual appearance before the Detroit Economic Club.