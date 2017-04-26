Court Throws Out Charges Against Owners In Michigan Dog Attack

April 26, 2017 11:09 AM

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan appeals court has thrown out charges against an Eaton County couple whose dog got under a fence and repeatedly bit a lawn care worker.

Debra Olney and husband Daniel Ridge were charged with owning a dangerous animal that caused serious injury. Roscoe got under the fence in 2015 and attacked a woman who was spraying fertilizer and weed control on a neighbor’s lawn.

The appeals court says prosecutors failed to show that Roscoe had previously attacked a person, a key point necessary to send the owners to trial.

The court says Roscoe’s past aggression against a fence and lawn mower tires doesn’t count.

The dog was described as a possible pit bull and Shar-Pei mix. The 3-0 decision was dated Tuesday and released Wednesday.

