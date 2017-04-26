Dreaming Of Making It Into The Major Leagues? You’ve Got A Shot

(WWJ) It’s a last shot for baseball players to make it to the Bigs.
The United Shore Professional Baseball League is holding tryouts this week for men 18-26 years old with speed, strength and the kind of hand-eye coordination that lands people in Major League Baseball.
League owner Andy Appleby says they’re looking for about 10 good players to join the league’s four teams.
It doesn’t pay much, but he says “these kids get to chase the dream.”
That dream includes playing in a sold-out ballpark in front of a cheering crowd and signing autographs, he said.
Appleby says with the help of good coaching and the scouts in the stands, 12 players made it into the major leagues last year to teams that include the Yankees and the White Sox.
Tryouts cost $175 and take place Thursday to Saturday at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica. Sign up HERE.
Appleby described the tryouts as “reality TV times a hundred.” Everyone who makes it gets coaching, player development, and nutrition training.
The evaluations will include:
- 60 yard dash time (position players).
- Catchers pop time.
- Pitchers velocity.
- Batting practice (position players).
- Simulated games.