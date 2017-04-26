FBI Task Force Searching For Bank Robber At Large In Metro Detroit [PHOTO]

TROY (WWJ) – Police and the FBI are searching for a bank robber on the run.

According to Troy police, the man went into a Citizens Bank branch on Big Beaver Road at around 10:30 a.m. Monday and demanded money from the teller.

He left on foot with the cash. No weapon was seen.

Investigators with the FBI Oakland County Gangs and Violent Crimes Task Force now believe he may be the same man responsible for a similar robbery the following day, in Warren.

Warren Police Commissioner Jere Green said a Chemical Bank branch was robbed early Tuesday afternoon, in the area of 12 Mile Rd. and Glode near Hayes Rd. — across the street from Macomb Community College.

The suspect handed a teller a note demanding money and implied he had a gun. He was given as much as $2,000, Green said., before he fled on foot. The robber was tracked by a K9 team to a parking lot where investigators believe he got into a car and fled the area.

No one was hurt in either incident, according to police.

The suspect is described as a thin, light-skinned black male with sunken cheeks, approximately 40 years old, and average height. The suspect is also described as having buck teeth and possibly some silver teeth.

On Monday, the suspect was wearing a hoodie and jacket with jeans, a dark knit cap and dark-colored shoes with white soles and laces. On Tuesday he had on a white hoodie with a dark jacket over it and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone in the public who sees this suspect not to approach him, but to call the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477. Tipsters can also share information anonymously at 248-524-0777.