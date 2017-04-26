Jim Harbaugh Meets The Pope, Gives Him Jordans

ROME (97.1 The Ticket/AP) — If the University of Michigan football team’s visit to Rome seems like a week-long sitcom, the latest title would be “Jim Harbaugh visits the pope.”

That, of course, would cap off episodes like “Jim Harbaugh and his boys play paintball” and “Jim Harbaugh eats gelato” (admittedly, the lowest rated episode of the series.)

But most notable from the series “Jim Harbaugh takes Rome,” the University of Michigan football coach was able to meet the pope.

The zealous coach waited a half hour after the pope’s address in St. Peter’s Square, and as the pope greeted visitors, the coach was able to present to him gifts from the team, including a Michigan football helmet and a pair of Michigan-themed Jordan Brand shoes.

The pope spent a few minutes speaking with Coach Harbaugh and his wife before he continued to greet the crowd. There’s no word on what he said.

Before he chatted up the pope, Harbaugh got paint on his designer khakis, according to the Associated Press.

And, it looked like he loved it.

Michigan’s football coach and his players participated in a paintball competition Tuesday in Italy. The team had lunch later in the day near Lake Albano, hung out on the beach and went kayaking.

The Wolverines visited landmarks in Rome on Monday and are expected to go to the Vatican Museum today. They will close the unique trip with three practices. After the scheduled part of the trip ends, the players will be free to study and travel overseas or simply to return home to work out and take classes.

