Madison Bumgarner Won’t Need Surgery On Pitching Shoulder

By JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner will not require surgery on his sprained pitching shoulder and is scheduled to begin light rehabilitation activities in four or five days.

The 2014 World Series MVP bruised ribs and sprained his pitching shoulder in the dirt bike accident during last Thursday’s off day in Colorado. He is wearing a sling on his pitching arm for at least another week.

Bumgarner underwent a follow-up MRI exam Monday night that showed what the Giants already thought: no structural damage to the shoulder. Manager Bruce Bochy shared the update before Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“We’re going to stay on course to rehab it,” Bochy said. “No surgery, which is always a good thing. Guys are out for a year if you have surgery.”

While there is no timetable for Bumgarner’s return, he is likely to miss approximately two months and will need a throwing program to build back to 100 pitches.

Bumgarner is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts and has received only five runs of support — two on his own home runs.

He said a day earlier he doesn’t know of any punishment planned by the club.

“Our focus is on getting him healthy,” general manager Bobby Evans said.

An MRI exam on right-hander Matt Cain’s tight right hamstring that he felt during as he warmed up for the seventh inning in his win Monday night showed no problems and he is slated to take his next turn in the rotation.

“I feel good,” Cain said.

Center fielder Denard Span did some cage work and was set to take batting practice on the field Wednesday with the hope he will be back in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon’s series finale. He has a mild right shoulder sprain that forced him out of Saturday’s game at Colorado after he hurt it long-tossing.

