Murder Case Moves Forward Against Detroit Woman In Drunken Driving Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit woman who allegedly drove drunk, causing a crash that killed a 72-year-old man has waived her right to a preliminary exam.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says 51-year-old Kellie Nichole Stock — who faces murder and other charges — made a brief court appearance this week. She was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Wednesday, May 3, at 9 a.m.
Prosecutors say Stock was intoxicated, speeding and driving recklessly when she hit Bennie Sim’s truck as he was driving on Woodward Ave. near State Fair in Detroit.
It is alleged that Stock — who goes by multiple aliases, including Nicole Leigh Hetfield — fled from police who witnessed the crash, early in the morning of March 20.
Stock and her 32-year-old female passenger suggested serious injuries, police said. Sims died at the scene.
Stock is charged with second degree murder, reckless driving causing death; operating while license is suspended revoked or denied – causing death; fleeing the police first degree; fleeing the police second degree; reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function; operating while intoxicated causing serious injury; operating while license is suspended revoked or denied – causing serious injury.
Michigan Department of Corrections records show Stock has previous convictions for theft, drug possession and resisting arrest.