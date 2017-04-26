CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Murder Charges Against Man Who Allegedly Shot Teen Over Basketball Game

April 26, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Kenneth Cutts, Larry Walker, Teen Killed Over Basketball

WARREN (WWJ) – Murder and felony firearm charges against a Warren man who allegedly shot and killed a teen in an argument over a basketball game.

Twenty-five-year-old Larry Walker, was arraigned by video before Judge John Chmura in 37th District Court — charged with first degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Kenneth “Kenny” Cutts.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday along Paige Street near McArthur. It was sparked when detectives said two groups got into an altercation after a basketball game this weekend.

Police say the argument — over the outcome of that basketball game — escalated into Walker shooting the teen in the neck on Monday — he died Tuesday.

According to police, Cutts – an 11th grader at Roseville High School, was not the intended target.

When Walker was asked by Judge Chmura if he understood the charges against him — he said, “no, sir … sir, I didn’t kill anybody.

“I don’t even understand the situation your honor.”

Chmura read the charges which included first degree premeditated murder and committing a felony while using a firearm.

No bond was set in the case.

If convicted, Walker faces a life sentence without parole.

