Murder Charges Against Man Who Allegedly Shot Teen Over Basketball Game

WARREN (WWJ) – Murder and felony firearm charges against a Warren man who allegedly shot and killed a teen in an argument over a basketball game.

Twenty-five-year-old Larry Walker, was arraigned by video before Judge John Chmura in 37th District Court — charged with first degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Kenneth “Kenny” Cutts.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday along Paige Street near McArthur. It was sparked when detectives said two groups got into an altercation after a basketball game this weekend.

Police say the argument — over the outcome of that basketball game — escalated into Walker shooting the teen in the neck on Monday — he died Tuesday.

According to police, Cutts – an 11th grader at Roseville High School, was not the intended target.

When Walker was asked by Judge Chmura if he understood the charges against him — he said, “no, sir … sir, I didn’t kill anybody.

“I don’t even understand the situation your honor.”

Chmura read the charges which included first degree premeditated murder and committing a felony while using a firearm.

No bond was set in the case.

If convicted, Walker faces a life sentence without parole.