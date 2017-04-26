Murray Feldman: So Many Hi-Tech Summer Camps For Kids In Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – How many summer camps teach kids how to create apps? Believe it or not, a lot.

WWJ’s Business Editor Murray Feldman reports there are so many hi-tech camp opportunities available, and endless other options for metro Detroit youngsters of all ages.

Here’s the list he mentioned on today’s Feldman Report on WWJ Newsradio 950, with information provided by the Engineering Society of Detroit.

Creating Animation and Movies Monday June 19, 2017 – Friday June 23, 2017 Explore computer animation to create an original computer-generated movie. Learn how to use animation software, a 3-D virtual reality software program. Learn about mechanical and…

Creating Technology Toys Camp I Monday June 19, 2017 – Friday June 23, 2017

Enhance curiosity in computer science and engineering. Build LEGO models featuring working motors and sensors; program their models; and explore series of cross curricular, them-based…

Creating Technology Toys Camp II Monday July 17, 2017 – Friday July 21, 2017

Enhance curiosity in computer science and engineering. Build LEGO models featuring working motors and sensors; program their models; and explore series of cross curricular, them-based…

Explorations in Game Design Monday June 19, 2017 to Friday June 30, 2017

Introduction to fundamental game design principles with universal applications. Write video games for game controllers such as the Xbox 360 controllers. Explore the program techniques…

Web Design and Photography Monday June 26, 2017 – Friday June 30, 2017

Make webpages come alive with HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript. Learn HTML5 elements, using headers and footers, dynamic navigation menus, embedded audio and video, CSS3 styles,…

Adventures in Minecraft I Monday June 26, 2017 – Friday June 30, 2017

Minecraft is one of the most popular video games. Minecraft enable players to build constructions out of textured cubes in a 3D procedurally generated world….

Adventures in Minecraft II Monday July 24, 2017 to Friday July 28, 2017

Minecraft is one of the most popular video games. Minecraft enable players to build constructions out of textured cubes in a 3D procedurally generated world….

Adventures in Minecraft III Monday July 3, 2017 – Friday July 7, 2017

Minecraft is one of the most popular video games. Minecraft enable players to build constructions out of textured cubes in a 3D procedurally generated world….

Coding Bootcamp Monday July 3, 2017 – Friday July 14, 2017

Learning to code. Strengthen computer science skills through mini applications and hands-on exercises. Learn computer hardware and machine language and object-oriented programming concepts in programming….

Exploration in Coding and Game Design Monday July 3, 2017 – Friday July 7, 2017

Learn how to create characters with special effects and coding fundamentals. Create unique stories and create your very own video game. Using a drag-and-drop code…

Future Engineer I Monday July 10, 2017 – Friday July 14, 2017

Fun and engaging educational experience while boosting student’s confidence in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). Explore, discover, and create while learning about the…

Future Engineer II Monday July 24, 2017 – Friday July 28, 2017

Fun and engaging educational experience while boosting student’s confidence in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). Explore, discover, and create while learning about…

Hack Camp Monday July 10, 2017 – Friday July 14, 2017

Create apps, build websites, and make games. Learn the fundamentals of web development skills transferable to game and app development. Form teams to collaboratively solve.

Exploration in Robotics I Monday July 17, 2017 – Friday July 21, 2017

Work in pairs to solve challenges by building and programming new exciting robots using the LEGO Mindstorms Robotics Invention System. Learn NXT & EV-3 programming…

Exploration in Robotics II Monday July 17, 2017 – Friday July 28, 2017

Work in pairs to solve challenges by building and programming new exciting robots using the LEGO Mindstorms Robotics Invention System. Learn NXT & EV-3 programming…

More unique metro Detroit area summer camps:

Schoolcraft College Kids On Campus:

http://www.schoolcraft.edu/continuing-ed/cepd/cepd-kids-on-campus; Camp Catalog

Oakland University STEM Camps:

https://oakland.edu/secs/k-12-stem-camps

Wayne County Community College Camps:

http://www.wcccd.edu/dept/ce_kids_college.htm

Life EMS Ambulance Camp:

https://www.lifeems.com/camp-911/

Michigan Humane Society Summer Tails Camp:

http://support.michiganhumane.org/site/Calendar?view=Detail&id=3481

Camp Paws (Huron Valley Humane Society): http://www.hshv.org/site/PageNavigator/education/MAIN_Camp_Paws.html

Aviation Summer Camp:

https://wmich.edu/aviation/future/aviationsummercamp

Michigan State University Camps:

http://spartanyouth.msu.edu/

Michigan State University Gifted & Talented Camps:

https://gifted.msu.edu/programs/summer-programs

Humane Society of West Michigan Camps:

https://www.hswestmi.org/summer-camp

University of Michigan Taubman Architecture Camp (ArcStart):

https://taubmancollege.umich.edu/architecture/high-school-programs

University of Michigan Young Naturalist Camps (Dearborn): http://www.umd.umich.edu/eic/education/naturalist.html

Lawrence Technological University (K-12) Camps:

https://www.ltu.edu/community_k12/k12-programs.asp

Michigan Technological University Camps:

http://www.syp.mtu.edu/

Calvin College Chemistry Camp:

https://calvin.edu/offices-services/pre-collegeprograms/camps/chemistry/

Detroit Zoo Camp Safari:

https://detroitzoo.org/education/camps/gclid=CKq9oqedtNMCFci6wAodrN8Mww

Ann Arbor Rocks and Robots Camp:

https://rocksandrobots.com/

iD Tech Robotics:

https://www.idtech.com/courses/robotics/?gclid=CIPRprKdtNMCFQ6raQodJfMEbg

Robot Garage Camps (Birmingham):

http://www.therobotgarage.com/summer-camps.html