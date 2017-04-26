Musical Line-Up Announced For 2017 Detroit River Days Festival

DETROIT (WWJ) – The Detroit Riverfront will be transformed this summer for the annual GM River Days — which will include live entertainment, activities and food from local restaurants.
This year’s festival — June 23 through 25 — will include rock superstar Ann Wilson of Heart, The Isley Brothers featuring Ron Isley, and Grammy-nominated Soul and R&B singer Freddie Jackson — just to name a few. [See the complete musical lineup].
For thrill seekers, there’s an all-new 30-foot high massive slide.
Speaking to WWJ’s Vickie Thomas at a media preview on Wednesday, General Motors’ John Blanchard said he expects to see big crowds downtown for the event.
“There’s a lot of folks that this is the only time that they’ll come down, is for Riverdays. So it’s a perfect opportunity to experience something that we get to experience every day, working here,” Blanchard said. “And that’s just great to see all the kids running up and down the Riverwalk and enjoying the fountains and the water and the activities.”
Along with the music, there will be jet-ski demos, riverboat tours, sand sculptures more.
Admission to GM River Days is $3 before 3 p.m. and $5 after 3 p.m., with proceeds to support the non-profit Detroit RiverFront Conservancy. GM River Days is FREE to enter on Friday between 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Note: No one under 18 will be admitted without a parent, guardian or responsible adult over age 30).
The event takes place along the Detroit Riverfront – from the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority Terminal & Dock just west of the GM Renaissance Center, to Rivard Plaza and the William G. Milliken State Park.
Get more details about this year’s festival at this link.