Paxton Dominant As Mariners Blank Tigers 8-0

April 26, 2017 10:47 PM

By NOAH TRISTER/AP Baseball Writer

DETROIT (AP) – James Paxton struck out nine in seven outstanding innings, and Nelson Cruz and Guillermo Heredia homered to lift the Seattle Mariners to an 8-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

Paxton (3-0) allowed four hits and a walk in a dominant performance against a Detroit team that had scored 32 runs over its previous two games. It was just what the Mariners needed after losing 19-9 on Tuesday and putting right-hander Felix Hernandez on the disabled list before Wednesday’s game.

Paxton has held the opposition scoreless in four of his five starts this season. He lowered his ERA to 1.39.

Daniel Norris (1-2) allowed four runs and nine hits in four-plus innings. It was his second straight game allowing at least four earned runs after he went 21 consecutive starts yielding three or fewer.

 
