Plans Move Forward For ‘MoGo’ Bike Sharing System In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Plans are moving forward for a bike sharing system in Detroit that will include more than 40 stations in 10 neighborhoods.
Those involved in the effort announced Wednesday that the name for the system will be “MoGo, Detroit Bike Share.” The “Mo” in “MoGo” is a reference to Detroit being the Motor City and the original home of Motown Records and its Motown sound.
Plans call for 430 on-demand bikes to be available for use starting in May at self-serve stations.
Detroit Bike Share — an affiliate of the Downtown Detroit Partnership — is expected to cost about $2 million to launch and $1 million annually to operate, with much of that funding already raised.
The network is “designed to complement neighborhoods’ existing transportation infrastructure, giving people more access to affordable choices in the types of transit that can best get them where they want to go,” according to the MoGo Facebook page.
People will be able to purchase passes and get more information about the bike sharing system online.
The city is involved and it’s sponsored by Henry Ford Health System and Health Alliance Plan.