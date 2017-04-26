Saddle Up For ‘Cowboy Church’ This Saturday In Milford

MILFORD (WWJ) – This weekend, it’s time to giddy-up and go to church.
“Cowboy Church” will be held Saturday at a horse ranch in Milford, Michigan, according to Pastor Dominic Francese.
He explained to WWJ Newsradio 950’s Tom Jordan how the eccentric event came to be.
“Around the year 2000, people who were running a rodeo event got the idea of combing that with a church service, and Cowboy churches began to spring up,” he said, “and right now there are hundreds!”
Francese said the special Cowboy Church he holds in a barn, every few months or so, is for folks of all ages who prefer hay and horses to pews and stained glass windows.
“There’s a child in all of us. The greatest reaction is from the children, whether they be children of a young age or in the child in all of us that are older,” he said. “It’s horse demonstrations and then maybe 20 minutes of Cowboy Don, we call him doing, cowboy stories…and then I do a Bible lesson.”
If a typical formal church isn’t your style, you’re invited to check it out. “Our hope is that they would give church a second chance,” Francese said.
Cowboy Church will take place April 29 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Miracle Ranch, 3380 Morrow Ln., Milford. A chuck wagon dinner will be served and fellowship time will follow the service.