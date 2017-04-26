Speed Limits Raised In Michigan, Up To 75 MPH In Some Spots

(WWJ) If you head Up North to enjoy pure Michigan scenery or routinely travel the more remote areas of the state, you’ll be able to put your foot down starting May 1.
Speed limits are being raised on selected roadways, up to 65 miles an hour on state highways and 75 miles an hour on freeways, under a bill approved last year in Lansing. Road studies by M-DOT and Michigan State Police will determine if it’s a good fit for state thoroughfares after the higher limits take effect.
“Ensuring that all Michiganders are safe while operating vehicles on our state’s roadways is critically important, and these bills allow for appropriately increased speed limits on certain roadways after safety studies are conducted,” Gov. Rick Snyder said earlier this year.
But this Detroiter says higher speed limits should be allowed everywhere in Michigan.
“We can’t even get a street with a regular little 40, 45. (On the freeways) everything is 55 … (it should be) at least 70,” he told WWJ’s Mike Campbell. “Come on, man.”
Others say people already drive too fast and higher speed limits will encourage them to drive even faster.
The closest road with increased speed limits will be I-69 between Port Huron and Flint. US 1-27 in Clinton County, from I-69 to Saint Johns, will go to 75 mph, as will I-75 from Bay City to Mackinaw City, and US 131 north of Grand Rapids.
Overall, the 75 mph speed limit will be applied to 600 miles of rural limited access freeway, and 900 miles of state trunk line highway will see speeds rise to 65 miles per hour.
One Comment
Good – now law abiding citizens have a little more of a chance of keeping up with the speeders who drive even faster than 75.