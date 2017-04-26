Tigers Host ‘Bark At The Park’ At Comerica Park June 27

April 26, 2017 3:04 PM
Filed Under: Bark At The Park, Detroit Tigers

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers are excited to bring back ‘Bark at the Park’ Night on Tuesday, June 27 as the Tigers face the Arizona Diamondbacks at 7:10 p.m.

Fans can purchase the exclusive ‘Bark at the Park’ Night ticket package that includes one ticket for a dog and its owner, access to the ‘Bark at the Park’ party area, featuring water stations, dog “restrooms” and other amenities. Packages are available for $48.00 per pair of tickets (one adult ticket, one dog ticket). Additional adult tickets can be purchased. Please note, one dog per paid adult ticket. As a bonus, each dog will receive a special Detroit Tigers Dog Tag.

A limited supply of tickets are available for purchase starting Wednesday, May 3rd at 11:00 a.m. For more information or to purchase the ticket package, visit tigers.com/bark. A special ‘Bark at the Park’ event ticket is required to participate. ‘Bark at the Park’ packages can only be purchased online. No day-of-game sales. No exceptions.

All participants must provide a copy of all up-to-date vaccinations upon check in (entry will not be granted without this printed information).

