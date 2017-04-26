Tips Sought To Find Missing 55-Year-Old Detroit Woman [PHOTO]

April 26, 2017 1:23 PM
missing person
missing person denise e1493227363309 Tips Sought To Find Missing 55 Year Old Detroit Woman [PHOTO]

Denise McLin (credit: Detroit police)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for tips to find a 55-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen for a week and a half.

Police say Denise McLin, who suffers from mental health issues, disappeared at around 2 p.m. on Friday, April 14. Her last known location was the 18400 block of Ferguson in Detroit.

McLin was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue t-shirt and blue jeans with her hair in two French braids. She walks with a limp, police say.

Anyone who may have seen this missing woman or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840.

