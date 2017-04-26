Toddler Injured, Suspect At Large In 7 Mile Rd. Hit-And-Run

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for tips in a hit-and-run crash that injured a small child.

Police said the responsible driver fled the scene of the accident at 6:35 p.m. Monday, in the area of 7 Mile Rd and Van Dyke.

In video released by investigators on Wednesday, a dark colored minivan traveling west on 7 Mile (upper right corner of the video) and a burgundy Chevy Suburban traveling east. The Suburban crosses the center lines and crashes into the minivan, with a 2-year-old passenger inside.

Police are working to identify the driver of the Suburban who took off on foot, abandoning the vehicle at the a scene.

He is described as a bald black male with a medium complexion and a medium to heavy build. (See image at left).

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at this link, by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370), or via the DPD Connect app.